Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.26. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2.0% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Hibbett Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 357,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. Hibbett has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $511.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

