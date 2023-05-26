Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.97. 827,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 228,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
