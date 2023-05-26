Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.97. 827,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 228,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 359.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

