Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Price Performance

Shares of HIHO stock remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Highway Increases Dividend

About Highway

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.70%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.