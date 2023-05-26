Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of HIHO stock remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.
Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.
