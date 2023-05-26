Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2%

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Kokusai Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Kokusai Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.