HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.12

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$21.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.35%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

