Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.12

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $13.09. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 186,608 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $373.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.