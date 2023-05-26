Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 3.2%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 55,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 577,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on HOTH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.