Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.00

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 25860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.84.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

