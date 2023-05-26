HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $498.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

