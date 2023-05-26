Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $7,218,750.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $7,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,255,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 376,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

