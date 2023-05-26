Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard Sells 9,613 Shares

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 376,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,662. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Humacyte by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Humacyte by 16.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humacyte by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 178,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

