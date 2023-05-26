IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen Buys 10,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen bought 10,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.8 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMG shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

