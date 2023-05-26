ICON (ICX) Price Down 7.7% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $231.37 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,081,129 coins and its circulating supply is 958,080,594 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,070,668.0282658. The last known price of ICON is 0.23867264 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,225,722.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

