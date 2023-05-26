IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £8,731.26 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes sold 1,242 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £8,731.26 ($10,859.78).

IG Group Stock Down 1.0 %

IGG opened at GBX 680.50 ($8.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 710.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 767.26. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 646.75 ($8.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 851 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Get IG Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.05) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Recommended Stories

