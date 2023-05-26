IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,259 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $15,498.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,874.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,297. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

