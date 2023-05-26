IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 1,259 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,259 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $15,498.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,874.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,297. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
