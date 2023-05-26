InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. InfuSystem makes up 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in InfuSystem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 22,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,560. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

