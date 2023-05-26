Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 2,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

