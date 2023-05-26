InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.66 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

