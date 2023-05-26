Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases 288 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,303.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton bought 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 1,177,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,988. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

