Insider Buying: Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,120 ($13,830.85).

LON:FSV traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,931. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.42. The firm has a market cap of £888.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,978.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,714.29%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

