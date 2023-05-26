Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 20,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,496,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,511.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 17.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,581. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

