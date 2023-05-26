Insider Buying: The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Director Acquires $12,725.00 in Stock

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) Director Diana Renee Moore bought 500 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $12,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $26.04 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $808.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
First Bancshares Company Profile
First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
