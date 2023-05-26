Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 442.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ChargePoint by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.