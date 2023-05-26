Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $5,000,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60.
- On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24.
- On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12.
DraftKings Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
