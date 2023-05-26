Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$434,246.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$86.50 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Further Reading
