Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$434,246.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$86.50 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About iA Financial

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.