Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,526,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MannKind alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $41,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $52,700.00.

MannKind Price Performance

MNKD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,450. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.