Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO Sells 5,053 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $40,272.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $270,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Lawrence Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $41,167.70.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $7.91 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

