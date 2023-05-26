Insider Selling: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Sells 3,876 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,905. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.87.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
