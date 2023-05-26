Insider Selling: Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$52,500.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE:PBL opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$632.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$15.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.70.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.80 million. Analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.8849558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

