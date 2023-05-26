Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $1,052,697.12 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.