Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.43. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SMART Global

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

