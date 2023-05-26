Insider Selling: Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) CFO Sells $136,007.40 in Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Stock Performance

NASDAQ STHO opened at $14.81 on Friday. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Get Star alerts:

Institutional Trading of Star

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $18,813,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $9,135,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $7,056,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $6,532,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $6,173,000.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.