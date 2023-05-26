Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.70

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.70 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 42.39 ($0.53). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 200,378 shares trading hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.87.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

