Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. 27,184,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,314,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

