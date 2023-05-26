Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. 309,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

