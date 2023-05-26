International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

LON IDS opened at GBX 196.85 ($2.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 855.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 331.30 ($4.12).

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.