Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($54.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,226.60 ($52.57). The stock had a trading volume of 396,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,151. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,374.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,089.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,145.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,955.06%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

