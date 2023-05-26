Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

