Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 173,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

