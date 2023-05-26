Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,909. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.