Intrust Bank NA Sells 174 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $279.02 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.56 and a 200 day moving average of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

