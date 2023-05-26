Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.75. 722,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.