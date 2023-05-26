Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.20-$14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.28 billion-$14.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.18 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.43-$1.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.69. 1,966,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,282. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 163,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.