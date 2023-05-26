Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSJQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 140,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,770. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,868,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,276.4% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 192,627 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.