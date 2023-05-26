Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BSJQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 140,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,770. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
