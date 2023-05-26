Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.