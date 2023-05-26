Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
