Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 54,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
