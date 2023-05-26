Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 54,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 796.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

