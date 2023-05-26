Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.84 and last traded at $119.03. Approximately 45,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 617% from the average daily volume of 6,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

