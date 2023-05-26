Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.34 and last traded at $73.47. Approximately 23,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 33,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.