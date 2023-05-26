Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 651,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 368,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PID traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.