Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 167,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 280,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

