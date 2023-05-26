Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 167,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 280,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
